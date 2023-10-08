Israeli army hits Lebanese territory with artillery

The Israeli army on Sunday confirmed its artillery attack inside Lebanon in response to a rocket firing incident.

The Israeli forces “are now attacking with artillery fire the area in Lebanon from where shooting was carried out a few minutes ago into Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The Israeli army stated that it is “prepared for all scenarios, and will continue to protect the security of the residents of the State of Israel.”

Israel shelled the Kafar Shuba hills and the al-Mari town in south Lebanon after a mortar attack, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah claimed on Sunday the responsibility for targeting three Israeli posts in the Shebaa Farms area.

“On the path to liberate the remaining part of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance and the steadfast Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack this Sunday, October 08, 2023, targeting 3 Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

There was no comment from the Lebanese authorities on the incident.

Hamas launched a stunning attack Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip amid heavy rocket fire.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

At least 256 Palestinians have been killed in the attacks, according to medical sources in Gaza.