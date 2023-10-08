JI reiterates its demand to abolish all illegal agreements with IPPs

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to initiate its much awaited sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House today (Sunday) against inflation, hiked tariff of electricity and prices of petroleum products, flawed tax regime and other public issues as a part of its countrywide campaign. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday held a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters — detailing the protest sit-in. On the occasion, he said that the time has come to initiate the decisive phase of the rights movement for Karachi and Karachiites. He announced that the JI will continue its rights movement against oppressors and their facilitators till it’s logical conclusion.

Addressing the press conference, the JI leader has reiterated his demand to abolish all the illegal agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He also demanded of the caretaker government to rectify the uneven and unjust tax regime that provides extraordinary favors to feudal lords and excessively burden the already marooned salaried class.

He said that the JI has already demonstrated sit-ins outside governor houses in Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore as part of its peaceful struggle against the hike in electricity and petroleum products prices.

He said that the caretaker government excessively increased the PoL prices without any justification, whereas it recently decreased the petrol price by only Rs8 instead of the rectification of its price as per the international market where the petroleum prices have decreased.

He said that the JI demands to distribute the economic burden proportionally to feudal lords as well, instead of further pressing the already marooned the salaried class. Engr Naeemur Rehman also reiterated his demand to revoke the K-Electric’s license and forensic audit of its accounts. He also demanded to revoke the illegal agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).