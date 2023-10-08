Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan on Oct 9-10

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will under­take an official visit to Azer­baijan to attend the 27th meeting of the Council of Min­isters of the Economic Coop­eration Organization (ECO) to be held from October 9 to 10 in Susha, Azerbaijan. During his visit, the foreign minis­ter will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with par­ticipating ministers of mem­ber states and other digni­taries on the sidelines of the event, according to a state­ment issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Sat­urday. As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the de­cisions and annual work plan of the Organization. At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic de­velopment of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assis­tance in social, cultural, tech­nical and scientific fields.