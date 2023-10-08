Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan on Oct 9-10

Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan on Oct 9-10
Agencies
October 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will under­take an official visit to Azer­baijan to attend the 27th meeting of the Council of Min­isters of the Economic Coop­eration Organization (ECO) to be held from October 9 to 10 in Susha, Azerbaijan. During his visit, the foreign minis­ter will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with par­ticipating ministers of mem­ber states and other digni­taries on the sidelines of the event, according to a state­ment issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Sat­urday. As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the de­cisions and annual work plan of the Organization. At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic de­velopment of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assis­tance in social, cultural, tech­nical and scientific fields. 

Empathy & National Interest

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023