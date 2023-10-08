JUI-F chief raises concerns over political landscape, economy

Peshawar - Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUIF), expressed his concerns on Saturday regarding the weakening grip of Pakistan’s security establishment and bureaucracy. He stated that anti- religion forces appeared to be gaining influence in the country.

Speaking at a workers’ convention, he emphasised that despite ongoing political campaigns by various parties, Pakistan was facing many internal and external challenges that demanded immediate attention.

He credited the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which brought together various political forces, with saving the country’s economy. However, he lamented the deteriorating economic situation, attributing it to the policies of the former PTI government. He pointed out that Pakistan could have been a member of the G-20 forum if economic policies had not been disrupted over the years.

The JUIF leader expressed readiness for upcoming elections and questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ability to predict the weather in January, noting that half of the country experiences snowfall in late January.

He also voiced concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation and its impact on the election campaign, questioning how people could vote under such circumstances. The Maulana clarified that he did not seek to postpone the general election but wanted to highlight the problems. He also noted that many political figures in Pakistan were aligned with the United States. He said that his party had a history of opposing those loyal to Israel, the US, and Western interests and would continue to do so in the future.

He advocated for the release of politicians from jail, stating that he did not want to make speeches while his opponents were incarcerated. He emphasized the importance of everyone being subject to the rule of law.