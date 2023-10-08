Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar visits University of Turbat

QUETTA - The Senior Judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Hon’ble Mr. Jus­tice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar on Saturday vis­ited the University of Turbat (UoT). Pro-Vice Chancellor of UoT, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Reg­istrar Ganguzar Baloch, and other administrative offi­cials warmlywelcomed the Hon’ble Justice on his arrival at the Main Campus of UoT. Hon’ble Justice was accom­panied by senior lawyers and court officials, including former Advocate General of BalochistanNazimUd Din, Ad­vocate JadainDashti, and Ad­vocate Asif Raheem. The visit aimed at fostering a meaning­ful exchange of ideas and in­sights between the judiciary and the university for pro­moting quality education and research in UoT. The Hon’ble Justice inspected various sec­tions of the university includ­ing the under-construction senate hall, gymnasium, stu­dent hostel, student cafeteria, canteen, and data center. The Hon’ble Justice also inspect­ed the under-construction components of phase –II of the UoT project, including academic blocks and student hostels. The Project Director Dr. Kamal Ahmed briefed the Hon’ble Justice about the on­going Phase II of the Universi­ty Project. The Hon’ble Justice urged the Project Director to complete the student’s hos­tels on a priority basis. Jus­tice Hashim Khan Kakar also interacted with the students and inquired about students’ issues regarding limited ac­commodation facilities in hostels, internet connectiv­ity, extracurricular activities, and other matters related to improving the teaching and learning environment at UoT. The UoT officials assured to resolve legitimate issues of students at the earliest pos­sible time. Justice Hashim­Kakar also shared his in­spirational experiences of student life and judicial ca­reer during long-hours inter­action with the students. He highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping the fu­ture of the province, country, and nation. He also met with the university administra­tion and discussed the chal­lenges and problems of the universities in Balochistan. The Pro Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the Vice-Chancel­lor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad extended heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Justice for his continued support and com­mitment to the academic and infrastructural growth of the University.