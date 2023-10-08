KP govt to launch crackdown on illegal housing societies

Peshawar - In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been decided to launch a strict crackdown against illegal housing societies due to their billions in unpaid electricity bills and to expedite the operation against commercial electricity consumers. This includes recovering electricity bills from users of defaulter feeders in various districts of the province.

Orders have been issued to district administrations and police officers across the province to ensure the implementation of SOPs before registering FIRs against electricity consumers. Under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Task Force for Energy, in a short period of a single month, more than 20,645 individuals involved in electricity theft (Kunda Culture) have been disconnected. Additionally, more than Rs. 1.43 billion in fines and arrears has been recovered, with an additional Rs. 110 million from electricity consumers involved in these illegal activities.

The third important meeting of the Provincial Task Force was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, representatives of Energy & Power and Industries departments, and the CEO of PESCO.

During the meeting, it was reported that since September 5th, more than 10,406 raids have been conducted in various districts of the province, jointly by PESCO, district administration, and police in streets, neighbourhoods, and bazaars. These raids targeted large commercial hubs and factories involved in the illegal use of electricity. More than 20,645 connections of the Kunda mafia, including consumers, were cut, and cases were registered against more than 7,080 accused by local police. Among them, 479 accused were also arrested.

Moreover, Chairman Task Force Abid Majeed emphasized taking strict action against housing colonies established without government permission, where customers have arrears of billions of rupees and big commercial customers are involved in power theft.