KP Health Dept launches HRMIS to digitise employees’ record

Peshawar - As part of an important initiative under institutional reforms, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has successfully launched the Human Resource Management and Information System (HRMIS), digitizing the entire record of employees across the province.

Furthermore, verifiable E-posting/ transfer/appointment/leave orders have been introduced under HR MIS, which has also been integrated with the Provincial Public Service Commission and Post Graduate Medical Institute.

Moreover, the department has issued necessary directives to all its subordinate bodies to implement and use the new system.

This information was shared during a briefing given to the caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, here the other day. It was revealed that the department has a total human resource of about 90,000 employees, and due to the non-availability of digital records of these employees, the department faced various challenges related to policy decisions and other human resource matters. The need for verifiable digital records of employees has been felt for a long time.

The Chief Minister was informed that the IT team of the health department had been able to develop HRMIS without incurring a single penny from the government exchequer.