'Kurulus Omsan' lead actor Burak Ozcivit lands in Karachi

Renowned Turkish Kurulus Omsan series lead actor Burak Ozcivit, has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day visit.

Burak Ozcivit has reached Karachi for the launch of a Pakistani brand of perfume.

Speaking through a translator, as he only conversed in Turkish, Burak said that this was his first time in Karachi. “I had planned to come here two years ago also, but those plans could not materialise.”

“I came straight from my shoot to the airport to reach here, and when I return, I will again go directly to my shoot,” he added.

He said that he would love to work in Pakistani films or a Turkiye-Pakistan co-production.

Before this, the Turkish actor had informed about his visit to Pakistan while sharing an Instagram story.

Earlier, the main characters of Ertugrul Ghazi also visited Pakistan.

Burak Ozcivit, known for his role in the historical series “Kurulus Osman,” based on the life of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, Osman Ghazi, has received worldwide recognition. The fifth season of the series premiered on October 4th.