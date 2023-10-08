Lahore bitten hard as Punjab reports 143 new dengue cases

The battle against dengue virus continues in Punjab, as 143 new cases were reported on Sunday, according to the Punjab Health Department.

As per details, as many as 52 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 47 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Multan, 11 in Gujranwala, 10 in Faisalabad, three in Sheikhupura, while Kasur, Gujrat, Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur each confirmed one new dengue case.

In the ongoing year, a total of 5,469 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts of Punjab.

Lahore leads the tally with a staggering 2,130 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,561 cases, Multan with 620, Gujranwala with 268 and Faisalabad 245 cases.

At present, 118 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab. Of these, 36 are hospitalised in Lahore alone.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue.