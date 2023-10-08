Legend Jahangir Khan collaborates with Pakistan Navy to boost squash talent

LAHORE - Renowned squash legend Jahan­gir Khan, a former world cham­pion, lauded the significant role played by Pakistan Navy in pro­moting sports in the country, particularly in squash.

During a ceremony held at Paki­stan Navy Roshan Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, Jahangir ex­pressed optimism that a combina­tion of hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm could lead Pakistan back to its former glory in squash. At the event, Jahangir announced an initiative by Pakistan Navy, which involves providing one-year training and monthly stipends to six selected players. He empha­sized the need for other institu­tions to follow suit and contribute to the development of squash across Pakistan.

Commander Karachi Rear Ad­miral Mohammad Saleem, Sitara-e- Imtiaz (Military), encouraged the chosen players to exert themselves and learn under the tutelage of the squash legend Jahangir Khan, aiming to become future champions. Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, Sitara-e- Imtiaz (Military), announced addi­tional facilities that would be made available to the squash players upon joining Pakistan Navy.

The selected players, who are set to benefit from this initiative, include Abdul Basit (U-17), Hu­zaifa Shahid (U-13), Fazil Rahman (U-9), Muhammad Ali (Senior Category), Sameera Shahid (Girls Junior), and Aina Sheikh (Girls Senior). As a token of support, sports equipment was also dis­tributed among these promising athletes, setting the stage for their development and success in the world of squash.