LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) de­tected a total of 14,259 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sa­hib, Kasur and Okara - during its 30-day anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company had thus far submitted FIR applications against 14,127 electricity thieves, out of which 13,314 cases had been registered in re­spective police stations, while 4,653 accused arrest­ed. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves had been charged Rs 1.33 billion [Rs 1,331,516,512 exactly] for 29,424,716 detection units.

On the 30th consecutive day (October 7) of the campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 475 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 473 electricity thieves in the respective police sta­tions, out of which 256 FIRs have been registered while 37 accused have been arrested. During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commer­cial consumers were also found involved in elec­tricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.