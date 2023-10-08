Majority of illegal immigrants belongs to Afghanistan: Solangi

Balochistan govt rejects Afghan embassy’s claims.

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said Saturday that no government would permit the stay of illegal im­migrants in their country.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister clarified that individ­uals with legal rights could only re­side in Pakistan. He mentioned three categories of Afghan residents resid­ing in Pakistan currently. The first group comprised of individuals who arrived in Pakistan in 1978 and had Proof of Registration cards. While the second category included those Afghans who had been in Pakistan since 2016 and had Afghan citizen cards verified by the previous gov­ernment of Afghanistan.

The third group, totaling approx­imately 1.7 million people, entered Pakistan after August 15, 2021, he said, adding among them, some pos­sessed expired visas, while others had entered the country illegally.

To a query, he said most of the il­legal immigrants in Pakistan were from Afghanistan. Solangi empha­sised that the illegal immigrants must voluntarily leave Pakistan by October 31, as the caretaker gov­ernment was committed to imple­menting the law.

He stressed that the national in­terest could not be compromised for the sake of bilateral relations, un­derscoring that action would be tak­en indiscriminately against illegal activities. The minister said a recov­ery amounting to Rs16 billion was made in the government’s crack­down against electricity theft.

He also highlighted the positive im­pact of administrative actions, lead­ing to a significant reduction in the prices of essential commodities such as oil, sugar, wheat flour, and fertiliz­er. Solangi reassured the public that the caretaker government was dedi­cated to the betterment of the coun­try and affirmed their responsibility to continue taking necessary actions.

In response to another query about the upcoming elections, the minister said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan bore the respon­sibility for conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

‘AFGHAN EMBASSY’S COMPLAINTS’

Caretaker Information Minister of Balochsitan, Jan Achakzai, vehe­mently denied the allegations made by the Taliban Islamic Emirate’s Em­bassy and Consulate regarding the mistreatment of Afghan illegal im­migrants. Achakzai in a message is­sued on Saturday clarified that the police have not engaged in any form of harassment towards Afghan ille­gal immigrants. However, he assured that any complaint received will be thoroughly investigated. Further­more, Achakzai emphasized that Pa­kistan abides by both internation­al and domestic laws, ensuring that every action taken is in accordance with international conventions, as is the Balochistan government.