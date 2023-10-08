Man in court over ’plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby’

LONDON - A man has appeared in court charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap TV presenter Holly Willoughby. Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field, in Harlow, Essex, is also accused of incitement to commit kidnap. The 36-year-old, who is a security officer at a shopping precinct in the town, appeared for a short hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. Willoughby did not appear on Thursday’s edition of ITV show This Morning. She was reported to be under police protection at her home on Thursday night. Mr Plumb, who was wearing a green T-shirt with the slogan “Aged to Perfection”, was remanded in custody to appear for a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November. He is accused of “soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavouring to persuade or proposing to a third party” to murder Willoughby between Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also alleged that between Monday and Thursday, he was “formulating a plan with a third party”. He allegedly “encouraged that third party to travel to the UK to carry out the plan” and was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap” of Willoughby. The other man was due to arrive in the UK next week from the US, the court heard. In a statement, Det Supt Rob Kirby of Essex Police said: “This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.