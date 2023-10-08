Sunday, October 08, 2023
Miscreants set on fire road construction company machinery

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber  -   Unknown miscreants set fire to road construction company machinery in the Dora area of Sipah, Sub-Division Bara late Friday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bara police station, Hardam Gul Afridi, said that soon after the incident, police officials rushed to the site, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation to trace the culprits. Some damage was done to the tractor, he added. He maintained that road construction work was in progress under police security, and the scheme would be completed by evening.

The road contractor had not approached them; therefore, the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) had not been done, the SHO informed.

