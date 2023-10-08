Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN - Motorcycle lifter gang in­cluding their ring leader was busted and recovered stolen motorcycles and other goods on Saturday. According to spokesper­son for police, SHO Dehli Gate Kaleem Dogar along with his team has raided and arrested two mem­bers of Ijaza gang, named Ijaz and Ashiq Ali. Mean­while, police have also arrested mobile snatcher named Allah Ditta. Police have also recovered sto­len goods worth Rs 1.1 million including 17 mo­torcycles and six mobile phones. Further legal ac­tion against the criminals was also launched.