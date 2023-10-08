Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

APP
October 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Motorcycle lifter gang in­cluding their ring leader was busted and recovered stolen motorcycles and other goods on Saturday. According to spokesper­son for police, SHO Dehli Gate Kaleem Dogar along with his team has raided and arrested two mem­bers of Ijaza gang, named Ijaz and Ashiq Ali. Mean­while, police have also arrested mobile snatcher named Allah Ditta. Police have also recovered sto­len goods worth Rs 1.1 million including 17 mo­torcycles and six mobile phones. Further legal ac­tion against the criminals was also launched.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023