Sunday, October 08, 2023
NA Speaker urges for recreating unity of post-earthquake times to tackle current challenges

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
October 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a difficult time for the Pakistani nation and the unity and solidarity ex­pressed by the nation at time of this trial was exemplary. 

‘Devastation caused by earth­quake is still afresh and those who were martyred are still re­membered’, said Speaker of the National Assembly in his mes­sage on the 18th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake. The Speaker said that during the Oc­tober 8 earthquake, the entire nation stood like an unbreakable wall and they stood shoulder-by-shoulder with their suffering brothers and sisters. He said that this unprecedented national unity and solidarity bestowed the vic­tims a new courage and determi­nation to stand on their feet again. 

He said that the rehabilita­tion of the victims was a dif­ficult phase, but with the help of national unity, solidarity and the cooperation of friendly countries, this difficult task of rehabilitation become possible. The Speaker further said that it is unity and solidarity that can lead Pakistan on the path of de­velopment and progress.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

