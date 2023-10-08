NA Speaker urges for recreating unity of post-earthquake times to tackle current challenges

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a difficult time for the Pakistani nation and the unity and solidarity expressed by the nation at time of this trial was exemplary.
‘Devastation caused by earthquake is still afresh and those who were martyred are still remembered’, said Speaker of the National Assembly in his message on the 18th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake. The Speaker said that during the October 8 earthquake, the entire nation stood like an unbreakable wall and they stood shoulder-by-shoulder with their suffering brothers and sisters. He said that this unprecedented national unity and solidarity bestowed the victims a new courage and determination to stand on their feet again.
He said that the rehabilitation of the victims was a difficult phase, but with the help of national unity, solidarity and the cooperation of friendly countries, this difficult task of rehabilitation become possible. The Speaker further said that it is unity and solidarity that can lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress.