NIG director calls on KP Food Minister

Peshawar - A delegation led by Nutrition International’s Global Director, Kristen Jo AAN, along with a delegation, visited the caretaker Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Rafiq, in the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The discussion focused on the nutrition situation in the province and promoting awareness about it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, high officials of Nutrition International Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also participated in the delegation. The delegation provided a briefing to the caretaker provincial minister on the ongoing balanced diet and nutrition projects of Nutrition International in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shared their performance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Asif Rafiq, remarked that a balanced diet is essential for every individual. He emphasized the need to raise awareness about the nutrition of newborns and lactating mothers. He mentioned that in government hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parents of newborn children and pregnant women are encouraged to consume a balanced diet to promote a healthy society.