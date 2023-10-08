‘No refusal case in last four polio drives in Mohmand’

Mohmand - Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham- ul-Haq stated that in the year 2022, the district reported zero refusal cases during the last four anti-polio campaigns in the Mohmand tribal district, compared to 1200 to 1500 refusal cases in previous campaigns.

Dr Ehtisham explained that these refusal cases were primarily due to religious beliefs, misconceptions, and demands such as improved infrastructure, electricity, and internet access in the district. He revealed that during the recent campaign, Assistant Commissioners were tasked with directly reporting refusal cases at the district level, resulting in a total of 1167 cases being reported.

The DC stated that these refusal cases were related to issues such as the construction of the Baro- khel Sultan khel road, the census of Asghar Kali in Tehsil Prang Ghar into District Charsadda, boundary disputes in Shaheed Banda, and road issues in Pandiali Tehsil.

Dr Ehtisham emphasized that the district administration, in collaboration with the health department and security forces, engaged with all refusals in Halimzai, Prang Ghar, Safi, and border areas. They assured these individuals that their genuine problems would be addressed on a priority basis and provided information on the importance of administering polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Rafiq Hayat expressed confidence that, with cooperation and sustained effort, polio could be eradicated from Mohmand district and across the country. They thanked all institutions for their support in the anti- polio campaign.