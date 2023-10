SWAT - Swat Police have arrested 45 wanted criminals and 1,777 other suspects during various operations, recovering 111 kg of hashish, 6 kg of heroin, 6 kg of ice, and 1,772 litres of liquor.

District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur stated that ongoing operations against criminal elements, supervised by Circle SDPOs, have led to the arrest of wanted individuals in serious cases, including murder, attempted murder, and theft.