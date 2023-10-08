Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire

PM Kakar says heartbroken by escalating violence in Middle East

Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire
Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s Foreign Of­fice Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East, and the eruption of hostili­ties between Israel and Palestinians.

In a statement, For­eign Office Spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are con­cerned about the hu­man cost of the escalat­ing situation.

She said Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehen­sive and lasting solution to the Palestinian ques­tion anchored in interna­tional law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. She said a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be es­tablished on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The spokesper­son said we call on the international communi­ty to come together for the cessation of hostil­ities, protection of ci­vilians and for a last­ing peace in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said the escalat­ing violence in the Mid­dle East is heartbroken. In his tweet on social media platform X, the Prime Minister urged restraint and protec­tion of civilians follow­ing eruption of hostili­ties between Israel and Palestinians. He said en­during peace in the Mid­dle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sov­ereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.

Empathy & National Interest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696712431.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023