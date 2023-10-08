Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Foreign Office Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East, and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation.
She said Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. She said a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The spokesperson said we call on the international community to come together for the cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said the escalating violence in the Middle East is heartbroken. In his tweet on social media platform X, the Prime Minister urged restraint and protection of civilians following eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians. He said enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.