Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Foreign Of­fice Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East, and the eruption of hostili­ties between Israel and Palestinians.

In a statement, For­eign Office Spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are con­cerned about the hu­man cost of the escalat­ing situation.

She said Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehen­sive and lasting solution to the Palestinian ques­tion anchored in interna­tional law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. She said a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be es­tablished on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The spokesper­son said we call on the international communi­ty to come together for the cessation of hostil­ities, protection of ci­vilians and for a last­ing peace in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said the escalat­ing violence in the Mid­dle East is heartbroken. In his tweet on social media platform X, the Prime Minister urged restraint and protec­tion of civilians follow­ing eruption of hostili­ties between Israel and Palestinians. He said en­during peace in the Mid­dle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sov­ereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.