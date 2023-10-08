Pakistan calls for international intervention to end Israel-Palestine conflict

As the Israel-Hamas fight entered a second day, Pakistan on Sunday called on the international community to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Federal Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani issued the call for the international community to intervene. Jilani wrote a series of tweets explaining Pakistan’s position and reaction on the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.

More than 900 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in the conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades which saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday, with Israel repulsing the attack by pounding Gaza with air strikes.

“We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces,” Jilani stated in one of the posts on X, erstwhile Twitter.

The minister also called for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders and according to the United Nations resolutions.



Pakistan is “closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians”, according to the Foreign Office.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, the FO said.

“A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” added the FO in a statement released shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a war against Palestine.

President Arif Alvi has also urged the international community to intervene for preservation of peace, as he condemned Israel’s brutalities against the Palestinians.

"Progress towards peace cannot materialise without condemnation of usurpation & brutalisation of Palestinian rights & people by Israel [...] Time has come to move forward in line with UN resolutions. The international community can play a big role today towards world peace," Dr Alvi wrote on his X account today (Sunday).



Prime Minister Kakar, in a post on X handle, Saturday stated he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the need to address the “Palestine Question”.

“We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart,” PM Kakar went on to say.