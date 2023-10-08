Pakistan reaffirms commitment for peaceful South Asia

UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has reiterated that despite continuing threats, it remains committed to the goal of a peaceful and stable South Asia.
The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN offices in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi while speaking at the General Assembly’s First Committee that deals with disarmament and international security matters.
He said over the past quarter century, Pakistan has proposed a number of initiatives to promote peace and security and prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in South Asia.