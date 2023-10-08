Pakistan reaffirms commitment for peaceful South Asia

UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has reiterated that despite continuing threats, it remains committed to the goal of a peaceful and stable South Asia.

The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s per­manent representative to UN offices in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi while speaking at the General As­sembly’s First Committee that deals with disar­mament and international security matters.

He said over the past quarter century, Pakistan has proposed a number of initiatives to promote peace and security and prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in South Asia.