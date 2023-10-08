Sunday, October 08, 2023
Pakistan reaffirms commitment for peaceful South Asia

News Desk
October 08, 2023
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS  -  At the United Nations, Pakistan has reiterated that despite continuing threats, it remains committed to the goal of a peaceful and stable South Asia.

The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s per­manent representative to UN offices in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi while speaking at the General As­sembly’s First Committee that deals with disar­mament and international security matters.

He said over the past quarter century, Pakistan has proposed a number of initiatives to promote peace and security and prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in South Asia.

