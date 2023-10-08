Permission not sought for PTI’s meeting in Mardan: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says every party seeks permission from District Administration concerned before holding any gathering. In a statement on social media platform X, he said according to my information, permission was not sought for PTI’s meeting with presence of 150 people in Mardan. He said the provincial police arrested 11 people after lodging the First Information Report (FIR). Murtaza Solangi said all legal requirements will be fulfilled in this regard.