Sunday, October 08, 2023
Permission not sought for PTI’s meeting in Mardan: Solangi

News Desk
October 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says every party seeks permission from District Administration con­cerned before holding any gathering. In a statement on social media platform X, he said according to my infor­mation, permission was not sought for PTI’s meeting with presence of 150 people in Mardan. He said the provin­cial police arrested 11 people after lodging the First Infor­mation Report (FIR). Murta­za Solangi said all legal re­quirements will be fulfilled in this regard.

