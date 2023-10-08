Permission not sought for PTI’s meeting in Mardan: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says every party seeks permission from District Administration con­cerned before holding any gathering. In a statement on social media platform X, he said according to my infor­mation, permission was not sought for PTI’s meeting with presence of 150 people in Mardan. He said the provin­cial police arrested 11 people after lodging the First Infor­mation Report (FIR). Murta­za Solangi said all legal re­quirements will be fulfilled in this regard.