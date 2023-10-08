PFF supports Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced their endorsement of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the prestigious 2034 FIFA World Cup. This show of support underscores the PFF’s profound belief in Saudi Arabia’s capacity to orchestrate an unparalleled global football extravaganza, one that transcends borders and unites nations through the sublime art of the beautiful game. The PFF recognizes the potential of Saudi Arabia, a nation with a rich cultural heritage and a steadfast commitment to the sport of football, to deliver a World Cup experience of unmatched excellence. The Saudi Arabian bid promises to not only uphold the tournament’s storied legacy but also elevate it to unprecedented heights, captivating the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. The PFF is sticking to the worldwide football community’s plan to make the sport bigger and include more people. We support Saudi Arabia in their hope to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and we’re looking forward to it.