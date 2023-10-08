PFF supports Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) has announced their endorsement of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the pres­tigious 2034 FIFA World Cup. This show of support underscores the PFF’s pro­found belief in Saudi Arabia’s capacity to orchestrate an unparalleled global football extravaganza, one that tran­scends borders and unites nations through the sublime art of the beautiful game. The PFF recognizes the potential of Saudi Arabia, a nation with a rich cultural heritage and a steadfast commitment to the sport of football, to deliver a World Cup experience of unmatched excellence. The Saudi Arabian bid promises to not only uphold the tourna­ment’s storied legacy but also elevate it to unprecedented heights, captivating the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. The PFF is stick­ing to the worldwide football community’s plan to make the sport bigger and include more people. We support Sau­di Arabia in their hope to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and we’re looking forward to it.