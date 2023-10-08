Sunday, October 08, 2023
Philippines’ unemployment rate drops to 4.4pc in Aug

Xinhua
October 08, 2023
MANILA - The unemployment rate in the Philippines fell to 4.4 per­cent in August from 4.8 per­cent in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday. The number of unemployed Filipinos declined to 2.21 million in August from 2.27 million in July, the PSA said. National Economic and Develop­ment Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Bali­sacan said that the govern­ment continues to create better job opportunities for Filipinos. “To raise the qual­ity of employment further, the Marcos administration is committed to exerting all efforts to shape an at­tractive business climate for investors who have the resources needed to bring in high-quality and high-paying jobs,” Balisacan said.

