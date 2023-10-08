Police nab 14 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Afzal and Sajan Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 20 liters of alcohol from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Adil Masih and recovered 20 liters of alcohol from his possession. Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Fayyaz Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Shakoor and recovered 30 liters of alcohol from his possession. Similarly, the Humak police team arrested two accused namely Afnan Wajid and Haroon Francis and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition and a gallon of alcohol from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Nadeem and recovered 140 gram heroin from his possession. Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Afzal Shafiq and recovered 510 gram hashish and 10 gram ice from their possession.

During the crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested five absconders involved in heinous crime. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.