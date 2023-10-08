Preterm Peril

Pakistan finds itself in a troubling position, grappling with the scourge of preterm births. The nation, unfortunately, stands among the worst-affected countries globally, a distressing reality that demands immediate attention and action. In 2020, a staggering 65% of preterm births occurred in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, with Pakistan registering a concerning 14.3% rate. These statistics paint a grim picture, underscoring the urgent need for concerted efforts from both the public and the government.

Preterm births, defined as deliveries occurring before 37 weeks of pregnancy, are far from benign. They rank as a significant risk factor for neonatal mortality, particularly for infants under the age of five. Furthermore, the repercussions extend far beyond infancy, encompassing both short-term and long-term consequences. These include compromised health and growth, intellectual and mental disabilities, and the early onset of chronic diseases. In light of these dire outcomes, it becomes imperative to address this crisis comprehensively.

Several strategies can be adopted to combat the scourge of preterm births. One such approach is the promotion of adequate birth spacing. Timely and well-spaced pregnancies can significantly reduce the risk of preterm deliveries. Additionally, offering support to pregnant women in quitting smoking is crucial. Smoking during pregnancy is a known risk factor for preterm births, and it is vital to provide the necessary assistance for expectant mothers to kick this harmful habit.

Moreover, ensuring high-quality medical care throughout pregnancy is paramount. Access to quality antenatal care is essential for detecting and managing complications promptly. Early ultrasound scans for accurate pregnancy dating and approved treatments to delay labour, if necessary, must be made readily available to all pregnant women.

It is important to recognise that the issue of preterm births is not confined to low- and middle-income countries alone. Even high-income countries like Greece and the United States of America grapple with alarmingly high preterm birth rates. This emphasises the need for a global response to this crisis.

The global rate of reduction in preterm births over the last decade has been distressingly low, at a mere 0.14%. This underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for substantial investments in services that support preterm babies and their families. Prevention, with a focus on ensuring access to quality healthcare before and during pregnancy, must be at the forefront of our efforts.