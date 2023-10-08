Earthquake jolts parts of Balakot

When the nation is set to observe the 18th anniversary of earthquake took place on October 8, 2005, parts of Balakot were again jolted by a powerful earthquake on Saturday night.

Intensified tremors of earthquake were felt in Balakot and its adjoining areas.

No casualties have been reported in the earthquake.

According to the sources, houses and buildings were jolted by the earthquake, causing fear and panic among the people, who came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

On the other hand, the nation is set to observe the 18th anniversary of earthquake took place on October 8, 2005, today.

The earthquake wreaked havoc on people of Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Neelam and Jhelum Valley.

It had a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, which killed more than 46,000 people, injured 33,000 people and destroyed 300,000 properties.