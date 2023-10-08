Reproductive health interventions remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s vulnerable flood-hit women

KARACHI-Complete rehabilitation of those affected by the 2022 floods still looks far-fetched one year on. Termed one of the world’s deadliest floods, the calamity affected over 33 million people nationwide. It killed 1,700, displaced 8 million, destroyed a million homes, and made adent of at least $15b in an already troubled economy.

The floods affected Sindh and Balochistan the most, provinces that received 5-6 times their 30-year average rainfall! After one year, many of those areas are still submerged with recovery efforts being far from complete. What’s worse is that the new monsoon season threatens the same areas hit by floods last year.

Shortage of clean potable water and food remains the top challenge for the dwellers, many of whom still find refuge in makeshift tents and shelters. To this day, hygiene and the absence of health facilities continue to compound the problems of flood victims. Women, especially, face greater challenges in such dire straits.

One big challenge for the displaced women in flood-hit areas has been access to basic reproductive health facilities. In fact, the floods underscored the challenges of underprivileged rural women, many of whom had never been to a qualified doctor before. And according to UNFPA, 1.6 million women in flood-hit areas were of childbearing age.

When the floods hit last year, about 650,000 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas were estimated to require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth. Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver the following month were in need of skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support.

The situation was troubling in a country where one out of every 89 women dies of maternal causes; to this day, childbirth complications account for one-fifth of deaths among women of childbearing age in Pakistan. Malnutrition, trauma, poor hygiene, and long journeys to safer areas just make their problem worse.

An urgent intervention was needed. Jazz turned out to be an active respondent, joining forces with Alkhaidmat Foundation, one of Pakistan’s largest nonprofits, to deliver emergency maternal health services. They deployed adequately equipped mobile health units that gave women access to proper reproductive health services and supplies.

“Hundreds of women have benefited from these mobile health units so far, getting access to safe and reliable reproductive health services in areas without a medical facility,” shares Fatima Akhtar, Head of Sustainability at Jazz. “It’s part of our efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of Pakistani women, especially the vulnerable ones.”

As climate change continues to pose a lethal threat to Pakistan, these mobile health units in designated areas continue to deliver necessary general, as well as reproductive health services to the women who need them the most. The goal is to help these vulnerable populations recover faster before another disaster hits and upends their lives again.