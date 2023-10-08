SCCI vice president assumes charge

Peshawar - Sanaullah Khan has officially assumed the position of Senior Vice President at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). His inauguration was marked by warm congratulations from prominent figures in the business community.

Ghazanfar Bilour, former President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Fuad Ishaq, President of SCCI, were among those who extended their congratulations to Sanaullah Khan as he took charge as SVP. This announcement was made in a press release issued on Saturday. Other notable figures, including former Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi, Chairman of the Sports Event Standing Committee Nisar Ahmad, former SCCI Executive Body member Waqar Ahmad, and Haji Latif, joined in congratulating Sanaullah.

Ghazanfar Bilour, in addition to offering his felicitations, expressed hope that Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah Khan, along with their cabinet members, would play a crucial role in resolving the challenges faced by the business community. He emphasized SCCI’s commitment to providing unwavering and selfless service to the business community.