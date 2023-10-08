Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan

Security forces gunned down a terrorist during an exchange of fire with the militants in North Waziristan on Sunday, said ISPR.

According to the military’ media wing, a terrorist, identified as Azeem Ullah Ghazi, was killed during an exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians,” said ISPR.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the statement further said.

A day earlier, at least two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the general area of Zerber in Balochistan’s Kech district on reported presence of terrorists on the night between Oct 6 and 7.