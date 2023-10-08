Seminar on ‘Valuable resources of Balochistan’ today

QUETTA - Balochistan International Think Tank and Friends of Universe Society Paki­stan to hold a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to its economic problems” at Quetta Press Club tomorrow (Sunday), said Owais Jadoon chairman of BITT.

People from various walks of life will also be awarded Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Bacha Khan, Khan Sha­heed, Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, Sar­dar Attullah Mengal, Nisar Usmani Journalist Awards for the best perfor­mances in their respective fields.

Chairman Pashtun-Khwa Mil­li Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai will grace the occasion as chief guest while people from all walks of life in Balochistan will par­ticipate in the ceremony.

The BITT chairman noted that heads of different political parties of Balochistan will also present their views on the solution to the econom­ic problems of Balochistan.