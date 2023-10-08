SHC moved to form judicial commission over Sakrand incident

KARACHI-A petition was submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the Maari Jalbani village incident, also known as the Sakrand incident. Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi Advocate, the petitioner, has called upon the court to appoint a high court judge to oversee the investigation, aiming to ensure transparency and impartiality in the proceedings.

In response to the petition, the high court has issued notices to all parties involved, including the Director-General of Rangers and the Sindh Chief Secretary. Representing the petitioner were Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed, Syed Haider Imam Rizvi, and Barrister Shoaib Ali Khatian. On September 28, four men, with apparently no criminal record, were shot dead and at least five others including women sustained injuries in a raid by the Rangers and the police in a village in Benazirabad, Nawabshah district.

Caretaker Home Minister Brig (retd) Harris Nawaz claimed that four personnel of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were also injured in the incident in the Maari Khan Jalbani Village of Sakrand taluka.

According to home minister, police and Rangers raided the village on a tip-off about the presence of a terrorist but they came under attack by the villagers. The local residents, however, differed with this account, contending that the LEAs wanted to raid the residence of an elderly political worker Rajab Jalbani which caused a confrontation.