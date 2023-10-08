Shehbaz says not surprised, Bilawal deeply concerned

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and for­mer PM Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that he was surprised by events unfolding in the Middle East.

He tweeted, “Ending Israel’s illegal occupation, settlement expansion on Palestinian land, and op­pression against innocent Palestinians are key for peace, justice, and prosperity in the region. I am not surprised by to­day’s events. What else can one ex­pect when Israel continues to deny Palestinians their legitimate right to self-determination and state­hood? What else, after daily prov­ocations, attacks by occupation forces and settlers, and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites of Christianity and Islam? The world must recognize that durable peace requires: ending occupation of Palestinian land, recognizing the State of Palestine with East Jeru­salem as its capital, and upholding Palestinians’ right to independence and sovereignty. PPP leader Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari said that he was deeply concerned at the serious es­calation of hostilities between Is­raeli occupation forces and Pales­tinians. “I’m deeply concerned at the serious escalation of hostilities between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians. Pakistan stands for a two-state solution, in line with international law and UN/OIC reso­lutions. Stance we have consistent­ly advocated including during my term as Chair of CFM of OIC. There’s an urgent need for the internation­al community to come together and work for halting of all hostilities and protection of civilians for se­curing a lasting peace in the Middle East,’ the PP leader said on X.