Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz says not surprised, Bilawal deeply concerned

Shehbaz says not surprised, Bilawal deeply concerned
Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and for­mer PM Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that he was surprised by events unfolding in the Middle East. 

He tweeted, “Ending Israel’s illegal occupation, settlement expansion on Palestinian land, and op­pression against innocent Palestinians are key for peace, justice, and prosperity in the region. I am not surprised by to­day’s events. What else can one ex­pect when Israel continues to deny Palestinians their legitimate right to self-determination and state­hood? What else, after daily prov­ocations, attacks by occupation forces and settlers, and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites of Christianity and Islam? The world must recognize that durable peace requires: ending occupation of Palestinian land, recognizing the State of Palestine with East Jeru­salem as its capital, and upholding Palestinians’ right to independence and sovereignty. PPP leader Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari said that he was deeply concerned at the serious es­calation of hostilities between Is­raeli occupation forces and Pales­tinians. “I’m deeply concerned at the serious escalation of hostilities between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians. Pakistan stands for a two-state solution, in line with international law and UN/OIC reso­lutions. Stance we have consistent­ly advocated including during my term as Chair of CFM of OIC. There’s an urgent need for the internation­al community to come together and work for halting of all hostilities and protection of civilians for se­curing a lasting peace in the Middle East,’ the PP leader said on X.

Empathy & National Interest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696712431.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023