Shehbaz says not surprised, Bilawal deeply concerned

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former PM Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that he was surprised by events unfolding in the Middle East.
He tweeted, “Ending Israel’s illegal occupation, settlement expansion on Palestinian land, and oppression against innocent Palestinians are key for peace, justice, and prosperity in the region. I am not surprised by today’s events. What else can one expect when Israel continues to deny Palestinians their legitimate right to self-determination and statehood? What else, after daily provocations, attacks by occupation forces and settlers, and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites of Christianity and Islam? The world must recognize that durable peace requires: ending occupation of Palestinian land, recognizing the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and upholding Palestinians’ right to independence and sovereignty. PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was deeply concerned at the serious escalation of hostilities between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians. “I’m deeply concerned at the serious escalation of hostilities between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians. Pakistan stands for a two-state solution, in line with international law and UN/OIC resolutions. Stance we have consistently advocated including during my term as Chair of CFM of OIC. There’s an urgent need for the international community to come together and work for halting of all hostilities and protection of civilians for securing a lasting peace in the Middle East,’ the PP leader said on X.