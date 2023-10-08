Six inmates killed in latest Ecuador prison unrest

GUAYAQUIL-Six inmates were killed Friday during a disturbance inside a Guayaquil prison, authorities said, in the latest deadly unrest to strike Ecuador’s penal system.

“An event occurred” in one of the cellblocks of the Guayas 1 prison, “resulting in six dead people,” the SNAI national prison authority said in a statement.

The public prosecutor’s office said that its agents, along with police and the military, were “executing security protocols... in light of the disturbance that occurred Friday afternoon.”

It added in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that “in the coming hours, specialized military personnel will carry out the first raids and reconnaissance of Cellblock 7, where the incidents originated, to take control of the situation.”

Guayas 1 is one of five facilities that make up a large prison complex in Guayaquil, a key port city that has become one of the country’s increasingly bloody centers of a turf war between rival drug-trafficking gangs.