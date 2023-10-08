South Africa dominate Sri Lanka to kick start World Cup campaign

DELHI - South Africa started their ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 cam­paign with a massive 102-run victory against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, In­dia on Saturday.

It was raining fours and sixes in Delhi on Saturday and the Sri Lankan bowlers became the victim of it as they were hit all over the ground by the Proteas’ destructive batting lineup who created multiple records in the process. Batting first, South Af­rica set a gargantuan 429-run target for Sri Lanka courtesy of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram’s blistering knocks. All three bat­ters completed their centuries with Markram scoring the fastest ever in the history of the World Cup as the 29-year-old complet­ed his hundred in just 49 balls — breaking Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien record, who scored a memorable hundred against England on just 50 balls in the 2011 World Cup, which too was played in India. This was the highest-ever total in the history of the World Cup and also the first time three dif­ferent batters scored a century in a single innings.

In reply to the South Africa’s colossal total, Sri Lanka were all out for 326 runs in 44.5 overs. The Islanders started badly as the opener Pathum Nissanka was clean-bowled by Marco Jan­sen’s in-swinging beauty in the first over. However, after Nis­sanka walked back to the pavil­ion, Kusal Mendis took charge of the Lankan batting lineup and, scored a quick 76 off 42 which in­cluded eight sixes and four fours.

For once, it seemed like Men­dis would do the impossible tonight by chasing the mamoth­target, but he fell prey to Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka kept on los­ing wickets but after Mendis, Charith Asalanka played an ex­cellent innings, scoring 79 off 65 with 12 boundaries.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka con­tributed 68 runs as well but nothing was enough in front of the tremendous target. Sri Lanka will now look forward to recov­ering from this loss as they play their second World Cup match against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 10. Meanwhile, South Africa will take on Austra­lia in Lucknow on October 12.

CLINICAL BANGLADESH

EASE PAST AFGHANISTAN

Bangladesh secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Afghani­stan on Saturday in the third match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala. The Tigers successfully chased down the target in 34.4 overs after limiting the Hashmatullah Sha­hidi-led side to a total of 156. Na­jmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 59 while Mehidy Hasan hit 57. The duo dominated the chase with 97-run stand for the third wicket.

Despite Afghanistan mak­ing a decent start at 47-1 and 112-2 after being put into bat, they suffered a dramatic bat­ting collapse, losing their last eight wickets for just 44 runs. This led to their dismissal for a mere 156 runs, with more than 11 overs to spare.

Left-arm spinner Shakib fin­ished with figures of 3-30 in eight overs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3-25. From Afghani­stan, the major contribution came from opener Rahmanul­lah Gurbaz, who scored 47 runs.