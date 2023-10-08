Sugar prices to be stable after smuggling stops, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on said that collective efforts were needed to achieve desired targets. Addressing a press conference along with Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz here on Saturday, the CM appreciated the role of the agriculture department, APTMA and Pak Army which provided technical support to control a whitefly attack on the cotton crop. The CM said the whitefly attack had damaged almost 1.5 million cotton bales while floods in the Satluj also destroyed cotton grown over 70,000 acres of land. “This year rice worth $2 billion will be exported,” he added. Mohsin Naqvi said special attention was being paid towards achieving maximum per acre yield of wheat this year.
The CM said that the provision of quality seed and fertiliser to farmers was necessary besides implementing a good strategy to obtained desired production targets. “It is the need of the hour to streamline research institutes,” he added. To a question, he said that the price of sugar had been reduced from Rs 180 to Rs 140-150. “The situation will further improve after smuggling completely stops,” he maintained.
He said that an all-out effort was being made to complete development work at the earliest. He also added that relevant departments were working to control smog. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 29th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office today. An approval of funds worth Rs. 5 billion was granted during the meeting for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals of Punjab and for their upgradation as well. The cabinet decided to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for the celebrations so as to enhance revenue. The lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations can be rented out at Rs. 3 lakh. The cabinet granted the approval to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations while approval was also granted to make an agreement with the chain of any big hotel to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Lahore will be the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and an approval was granted in this regard. CM
Mohsin Naqvi while directing to further improve financial assistance package for the family members of the government officials who die during performance of their duty stated that the financial assistance package after being improved should be submitted for approval in the next cabinet meeting. It was decided during the cabinet meeting that kidney, psychological and drug addict patients will be provided quality health and rehabilitation facilities.