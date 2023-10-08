Sugar prices to be stable after smuggling stops, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi said on said that collective efforts were needed to achieve de­sired targets. Addressing a press conference along with Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz here on Saturday, the CM ap­preciated the role of the agri­culture department, APTMA and Pak Army which provided technical support to control a whitefly attack on the cotton crop. The CM said the white­fly attack had damaged al­most 1.5 million cotton bales while floods in the Satluj also destroyed cotton grown over 70,000 acres of land. “This year rice worth $2 billion will be exported,” he added. Moh­sin Naqvi said special atten­tion was being paid towards achieving maximum per acre yield of wheat this year.

The CM said that the provi­sion of quality seed and fertil­iser to farmers was necessary besides implementing a good strategy to obtained desired production targets. “It is the need of the hour to stream­line research institutes,” he added. To a question, he said that the price of sugar had been reduced from Rs 180 to Rs 140-150. “The situation will further improve after smuggling completely stops,” he maintained.

He said that an all-out ef­fort was being made to com­plete development work at the earliest. He also added that relevant departments were working to control smog. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi presided over 29th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office today. An ap­proval of funds worth Rs. 5 billion was granted during the meeting for the improve­ment of treatment facilities in the big hospitals of Punjab and for their upgradation as well. The cabinet decided to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for the cel­ebrations so as to enhance revenue. The lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations can be rented out at Rs. 3 lakh. The cabinet granted the approval to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebra­tions while approval was also granted to make an agree­ment with the chain of any big hotel to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Lahore will be the Administrator of Metro­politan Corporation Lahore and an approval was granted in this regard. CM

Mohsin Naqvi while di­recting to further improve financial assistance pack­age for the family members of the government officials who die during performance of their duty stated that the financial assistance package after being improved should be submitted for approval in the next cabinet meet­ing. It was decided during the cabinet meeting that kidney, psychological and drug addict patients will be provided quality health and rehabilitation facilities.