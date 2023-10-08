Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit says ready to work in Pakistani entertainment industry

KARACHI-Turkish Actor Burak Ozcivit, best known for his leading role in the renowned Turkish series ‘Kurulus: Osman’, has said that he will work in the Pakistani entertainment industry if offered a project.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey had similar cultures and they shared the same feelings. While addressing a press conference regarding the launch of a new fragrance ‘Ruler’ by J. at a local hotel here on Saturday, the Turkish actor said that normally he had to visit Pakistan two years ago but owing to some engagements he could make it to.

Ozcivit said that he was on a two-day visit to Pakistan and intended to visit her again. He said, ‘I would like to work in Pakistan film industry if offered a project.’ The Turkish actor speaking on the new fragrance ‘Ruler’ said that he was offered the project three to four years ago by J. and he accepted it. He said that J. gave me the opportunity to visit Pakistan. He said that he also intended to promote tourism in Pakistan.

He further said that his series ‘Kurulus: Osman’ was very much liked over here.

Earlier, J., Managing Director, Sohail Hamid Khan said that they started their journey to fragrances with former cricketer and King of Swing Waseem Akram and introduced a perfume with a bottle having design of a ‘Ball’. He said that they initiated to associate popular faces and designed perfum bottles in accordance with their style and profession. He said that they were moving a next step.

Earlier, Burak’s arrival to Pakistan was announced via a video message posted on Instagram by a well-known fashion brand ‘J.’ In the video, Burak had expressed his eagerness to travel to Pakistan and announced that he had been chosen to serve as the brand ambassador. He stated his desire to soon meet his audience members from Pakistan as well as his admirers. The four seasons of “Kurulus: Osman” have already been released and have gotten a lot of praise from viewers all around the world. The actor who portrayed the lead in the Turkish drama series “Diriliş Erturul,” Engin Altan Düzyatan, also paid a visit to Pakistan in 2020. He travelled to Lahore after accepting an invitation from a private business organisation.