Sunday, October 08, 2023
Two drug cartel operatives caught in Peshawar excise raid

Web Desk
9:55 PM | October 08, 2023
National

Two key operatives of an international drug network were arrested and 80 capsules containing 588 grams of heroin recovered from them, a spokesman for the Excise Department said Sunday.

According to details, the suspects, Hanifullah and Abdul Wajid, hailing from Bara district, were caught trying to smuggle heroin-filled capsules to Punjab and Gulf countries.

A case has been registered at the Excise Police Station in Peshawar for further investigation.

Meanwhile, excise officials in Mardan region nabbed two suspects on the charge of facilitating drug trafficking.

An excise official said that the accused were arrested along with a vehicle bearing registration number, LE 7337, near the Rashakai interchange on a tip-off.

The suspects, Nasrullah and Muhammad Ismail, hailed from Gulshan Colony.

A case has been registered against them for further investigation.

