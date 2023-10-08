Two youth killed in car-bike collision

KARACHI-Two youth were killed when an over speeding car hit a motorcycle at Defence Khyaban Shehbaz Signal, police said on Saturday. According to details, an unidentified car rider knocked down a motorcycle carrying two youth and sped the scene. Both motorcycle riding youth were killed on the spot and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained and police after registering a case into the incident started search for the car driver.

TWO BODIES FOUND IN KARACHI

Bodies of two people including a woman were recovered from different areas of the metropolis, police said on Saturday. According to details, body of a man was found from an unpopulated house of Clifton. Police said that the body was several days old, the deceased seems to be drug addict and he probably barged into the house for dacoity but died during the incident. Gunny packed body of an unidentified woman was found near Korangi Bhattai Colony Band.

The bodies were shifted to different hospitals for postmortem and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

POLICE ARREST 2 SUSPECTED OUTLAWS FOLLOWING SEPARATE ENCOUNTERS

The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and A-Section police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the B-Section police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling near the river embankment in Latifabad. He added that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury and was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape. The injured, named Asif Iqbal, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The spokesman said the police were checking criminal record of Iqbal. According to him, in another encounter near the office of Fire Brigade in Latifabad the A-Section police apprehended Allah Dino Gopang in injured condition. He told that Gopang’s associate escaped from the spot. He was also shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The police are yet to share his criminal record