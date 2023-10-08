Unknown gunmen kill man, injure 3-year-old girl

Rawalpindi-Unknown gunmen shot at and killed a man while his 3-year-old daughter in an ambush in limit of Police Station Airport, informed sources on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shehzad whose body was moved to hospital for autopsy. The maimed baby girl was also rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place due to old enmity. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the killers, according to a police spokesman.

An investigation officer of Police Station Airport told media that the man namely Shehzad was traveling on motorcycle along with his 3-year-old daughter when unknown gunmen opened firing on them.

Resultantly, man died on the spot and girl suffered bullet injuries. The victims were moved to hospital, he said adding that police have registered a case against the attackers and began investigation.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits deprived scores of citizens of cash and mobile phones while they were purchasing fruits from roadside vendors in limits of PS Bannigala. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police reached at crime scene on information provided by victims and recorded their statements besides collecting footage from CCTV cameras.