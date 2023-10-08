UNSC meets today

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Sunday (today) af­ter Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, diplomats said.

The UN Secretary-General con­demned “in the strongest terms” the attack by Hamas against Israe­li towns, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Saturday. “The at­tacks have so far claimed numer­ous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds,” Mr. Dujarric said. “The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes.” The UN chief is deeply concerned for the civil­ian population and urg­es maximum restraint and that “all diplomat­ic efforts” are made “to avoid a wider confla­gration”, the UN Spokes­person said. “Civil­ians must be respected and protected in accor­dance with internation­al humanitarian law at all times.” With deep­est condolences to the families of the victims, the UN chief called for the immediate release of all abducted persons, Mr. Dujarric said. “He stresses that violence cannot provide a solu­tion to the conflict, and that only through ne­gotiation leading to a two-State solution can peace be achieved,” the UN Spokesperson said. “I vehemently condemn this morning’s multi-front assault against Israeli towns and cit­ies near the Gaza Strip and barrage of rockets reaching across central Israel by Hamas mili­tants,” said Tor Wen­nesland, the UN’s Spe­cial Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. “These events have resulted in hor­rific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatal­ities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip,” he said. “These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately.” Deeply concerned for the well-being of all ci­vilians, he said he is “in close contact with all concerned to urge max­imum restraint”. “This is a dangerous precipice and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink,” he said, calling on all sides to protect civilians.