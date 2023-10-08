UNSC meets today

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Sunday (today) after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, diplomats said.
The UN Secretary-General condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack by Hamas against Israeli towns, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Saturday. “The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds,” Mr. Dujarric said. “The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes.” The UN chief is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint and that “all diplomatic efforts” are made “to avoid a wider conflagration”, the UN Spokesperson said. “Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times.” With deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the UN chief called for the immediate release of all abducted persons, Mr. Dujarric said. “He stresses that violence cannot provide a solution to the conflict, and that only through negotiation leading to a two-State solution can peace be achieved,” the UN Spokesperson said. “I vehemently condemn this morning’s multi-front assault against Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip and barrage of rockets reaching across central Israel by Hamas militants,” said Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. “These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip,” he said. “These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately.” Deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians, he said he is “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint”. “This is a dangerous precipice and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink,” he said, calling on all sides to protect civilians.