US president warns regional powers against joining attack on Israel

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden backs Israel’s right to self defense, warns other parties in the region against joining the attack against the Jewish state, and says he is in contact with leaders around the region.
“Today the people of Israel are under attack orchestrated by a terrorist organization, Hamas. In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere, the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back, we’ll make sure that they’ll have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” Biden says in a broadcast, while flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The world has seen appalling images of thousands of rockets in a space of hours raining down on Israeli cities… Hamas terrorists crossing into Israel, killing not only Israeli soldiers but Israeli civilians in the streets, in their homes, innocent people murdered, wounded, entire families taken hostage by Hamas, just days after Israel marked the holiest of days on the Jewish calendar. It’s unconscionable.”
“Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop. There’s never justification for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”
“This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching.” “It’s also a terrible tragedy on a human level, hurting innocent people, seeing the lives that have been broken by this, the families torn apart. It’s heartbreaking.”
Biden says he has spoken to the king of Jordan and members of Congress, and told his national security team to engage with their Israeli counterparts for military, diplomatic and intelligence cooperation to “make sure Israel has what it needs.” Biden has directed his team to be in constant contact with leaders around the region, including in Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Europe. He says he will remain in close contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he spoke to earlier today. “Let there be no mistake, the United States stands with the State of Israel,” Biden says.