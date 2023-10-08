US president warns regional powers against joining attack on Israel

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden backs Isra­el’s right to self defense, warns oth­er parties in the region against join­ing the attack against the Jewish state, and says he is in contact with leaders around the region.

“Today the people of Israel are un­der attack orchestrated by a terror­ist organization, Hamas. In this mo­ment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists ev­erywhere, the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back, we’ll make sure that they’ll have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” Biden says in a broadcast, while flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The world has seen appalling images of thousands of rockets in a space of hours raining down on Israeli cities… Hamas terrorists crossing into Israel, killing not only Israe­li soldiers but Israeli civilians in the streets, in their homes, innocent people murdered, wounded, entire families tak­en hostage by Hamas, just days after Israel marked the holiest of days on the Jewish calendar. It’s unconscionable.”

“Israel has the right to de­fend itself and its people, full stop. There’s never justifica­tion for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

“This is not a moment for any party hostile to Isra­el to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching.” “It’s also a terri­ble tragedy on a human level, hurting innocent people, see­ing the lives that have been broken by this, the families torn apart. It’s heartbreaking.”

Biden says he has spoken to the king of Jordan and mem­bers of Congress, and told his national security team to engage with their Israe­li counterparts for military, diplomatic and intelligence cooperation to “make sure Is­rael has what it needs.” Biden has directed his team to be in constant contact with leaders around the region, including in Saudi Arabia, the Palestin­ian Authority, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Eu­rope. He says he will remain in close contact with Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he spoke to earlier to­day. “Let there be no mistake, the United States stands with the State of Israel,” Biden says.