Varsity’s ill practices

I wish to express my sincere grievances regarding the mistreatment by the university management. Please share my voice so that others can relate to it and contribute to addressing this issue.
In 2017, I enrolled at the University of Karachi and graduated in 2021. It has been two years since I have faced numerous difficulties waiting outside KU’s neglected administrative buildings and offices. The inept administration and incompetent staff have made it challenging for former students to obtain any kind of documentation. Unfortunately, it seems that morality has eroded among Pakistanis, and as a nation, we have failed.
The university’s inefficient administration struggles even with basic document preparation. This problem persists because recruitment is often based on quotas, prioritising individuals’ affiliation over their qualifications. Such practices result in native residents suffering due to the incompetence of unqualified staff members who are appointed through these quotas.
Regrettably, there is a lack of accountability, and no one is willing to confront these issues. Instead, the unskilled and incompetent staff members are encouraged by those who benefit from their assistance in expediting the documentation process.
I implore the relevant authorities to take action against these unethical practices. This is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to address these issues before it is too late. Our country is already grappling with a significant brain drain, and this trend will continue if we allow such practices devoid of morality to persist.
TANZEEL KHANZADA,
Karachi.