Varsity’s ill practices

I wish to express my sincere grievances regarding the mis­treatment by the university man­agement. Please share my voice so that others can relate to it and con­tribute to addressing this issue.

In 2017, I enrolled at the Univer­sity of Karachi and graduated in 2021. It has been two years since I have faced numerous difficulties waiting outside KU’s neglected ad­ministrative buildings and offices. The inept administration and in­competent staff have made it chal­lenging for former students to ob­tain any kind of documentation. Unfortunately, it seems that mo­rality has eroded among Pakistan­is, and as a nation, we have failed.

The university’s inefficient ad­ministration struggles even with basic document preparation. This problem persists because recruit­ment is often based on quotas, pri­oritising individuals’ affiliation over their qualifications. Such prac­tices result in native residents suf­fering due to the incompetence of unqualified staff members who are appointed through these quotas.

Regrettably, there is a lack of ac­countability, and no one is willing to confront these issues. Instead, the unskilled and incompetent staff members are encouraged by those who benefit from their assis­tance in expediting the documen­tation process.

I implore the relevant authori­ties to take action against these unethical practices. This is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to ad­dress these issues before it is too late. Our country is already grap­pling with a significant brain drain, and this trend will continue if we allow such practices devoid of morality to persist.

TANZEEL KHANZADA,

Karachi.