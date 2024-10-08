Tuesday, October 08, 2024
11th day with a captivating Qawwali performance

World Culture Festival 2024

October 08, 2024
KARACHI  -  World Culture Festival 2024 celebrates its Eleventh day with a captivating Qawwali performance  The 11th day of the World Culture Festival 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, featured a mesmerizing Qawwali Night at the Jaun Elia Lawn. The Qawwali maestros Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad enthralled the audience with their powerful renditions. The audience swayed and cheered as the atmosphere reverberated with the rhythm of Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwali.

Meanwhile addressing to the audience, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said that We have ensured that this festival represents all of Pakistan. Folk music is our own music, and we are here to honor our legends. We want to keep our traditions alive.

