Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

250,000 flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli attacks: UN

250,000 flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli attacks: UN
Anadolu
8:10 AM | October 08, 2024
International

Some 250,000 people have crossed from Lebanon into Syria following Israel’s intensified attacks, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief said on Monday.

"I’m at the Syrian-Lebanese border, where a quarter of a million people have crossed since 23 September," Filippo Grandi said on X.

The local authorities, the Syrian Red Crescent, the UN, and partners are working continuously to provide a humane and efficient response to the influx, he added.

On Saturday, Grandi arrived in the region to meet officials, and Syrian and Lebanese nationals, who had fled Lebanon due to Israeli attacks.

Grandi said hundreds of thousands of people are left destitute or displaced by Israeli air strikes.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing 1,251, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

Balochistan govt appoints 150 religious leaders, 290 FWW to create awareness

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024