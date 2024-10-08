75 new cases of dengue reported in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday reported a consecutive surge in dengue virus cases, with 75 new cases of dengue fever confirmed across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a report from the Health Department, with the addition of these 75 new cases, the number of active dengue fever cases in the province has reached 591. The report also stated that a total of 1,447 cases have been reported so far, with the provincial metropolis being the most affected.

The report mentioned that 881 dengue patients have recovered, while 64 patients are currently receiving treatment at various provincial hospitals.

The provincial capital remains the most affected area, with a total of 501 dengue cases, followed by Abbottabad with 148, Mansehra with 124, Hangu with 116, and Nowshera with 113 cases. Other districts reporting dengue cases include Charsadda (62), Kohat (42), Haripur (40), Bannu (25), Mardan (54), Bajaur (22), Swabi (22), and Lower Kohistan (77).

The report also noted that, so far this year, two deaths have been reported due to dengue fever, with both victims hailing from Nowshera district.