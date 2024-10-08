Alarming Rape Cases

It is deeply distressing that our sisters are being subjected to sexual violence, yet little action is being taken to protect them. Just recently, on Wednesday, at least five underage schoolgirls were raped by the husband of a school teacher at a government school in Gujranwala. According to reports, the perpetrator took photos and videos of the girls to blackmail them, but one of the victims bravely informed her parents, leading to the exposure of this heinous crime.

The Roshni Helpline’s annual report for 2023 reveals some alarming statistics: around 20 children went missing from their homes, only to be sexually abused and killed. Even more disturbing is the fact that 6,624 rape cases were registered in 2023, meaning a woman is raped every 45 minutes in Pakistan. Faisalabad reported the highest number of cases (728), followed closely by Lahore (721) and Sargodha (398). Additionally, 626 women were kidnapped, and 120 were killed in the name of so-called ‘honour.’

Under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, anyone found guilty of rape is to be punished with death or imprisonment of not less than ten years, extending to a possible 25 years, and such offences are non-bailable. Urgent measures must be taken, according to the constitution, to ensure the protection of our girls and women from all offenders. Stricter enforcement of existing laws, along with societal and governmental efforts, is crucial to safeguard the dignity and safety of women in Pakistan.

AYESHA BASHIR,

Turbat.