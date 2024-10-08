Asad Qaiser condemns attack on KP House as assault on constitution

Former National Assembly Speaker stated on Tuesday that the attack on the KP House in Islamabad was equivalent to an attack on the constitution.

Speaking to the media, he declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk a success and noted that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been insulted.

“The attack on KP House is an attack on the constitution. Violation of the constitution entails punishment under Article 6,” he emphasized.

Qaiser criticized the government for abusing power and asserted that the PTI founder had not committed any wrongdoing and was being unlawfully detained.

Regarding the controversial constitutional package, he mentioned that 56 changes had been proposed, indicating that human rights were being trampled upon. “We will continue our fight for constitutional rights,” he vowed.

He also criticized the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, urging him to remove his uniform and confront him directly. “This is not an issue of the KP chief minister alone. No one can create obstacles to our protests,” he asserted.