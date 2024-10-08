Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Asad Qaiser condemns attack on KP House as assault on constitution

Asad Qaiser condemns attack on KP House as assault on constitution
Web Desk
7:15 PM | October 08, 2024
National

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stated on Tuesday that the attack on the KP House in Islamabad was equivalent to an attack on the constitution.

Speaking to the media, he declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk a success and noted that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been insulted.

“The attack on KP House is an attack on the constitution. Violation of the constitution entails punishment under Article 6,” he emphasized.

Qaiser criticized the government for abusing power and asserted that the PTI founder had not committed any wrongdoing and was being unlawfully detained.

Regarding the controversial constitutional package, he mentioned that 56 changes had been proposed, indicating that human rights were being trampled upon. “We will continue our fight for constitutional rights,” he vowed.

He also criticized the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, urging him to remove his uniform and confront him directly. “This is not an issue of the KP chief minister alone. No one can create obstacles to our protests,” he asserted.

Clash erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly during Chief Minister Gandapur's speech

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024