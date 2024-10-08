Bahawalpur team secures second position in 13th National Rescue Challenge 2024

Bahawalpur - District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain congratulated the Bahawalpur Division team for securing second place in the 13th National Rescue Challenge 2024. He praised their outstanding performance and encouraged them to aim for first place in the next National Rescue Challenge. Speaking at a reception held at the District Headquarters Office in Bahawalpur, Hussain commended the dedication of the Rescue 1122 team. He emphasised that the National Rescue Challenge aims to enhance the skills of emergency services and improve coordination to save more lives during crises or disasters. The 13th National Rescue Challenge 2024 took place at the Emergency Services Academy in Lahore, featuring 18 teams from across the country, including teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and other regions. The Bahawalpur Division team’s impressive performance earned them second place among the top teams in Pakistan. The closing ceremony was attended by officers from rescue headquarters, cadets in training, and representatives from emergency services nationwide. The competition tested seven critical rescue and emergency skills.